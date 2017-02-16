  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Dr. Luke's lawyer responds to release of emails producer exc...

Dr. Luke's lawyer responds to release of emails producer exchanged with Kesha

Dr. Luke's lawyer responds to release of emails producer exchanged with Kesha
Kesha
Posted by Cover Media on February 16, 2017 at 4:00 am
The producer's lawyer insists the emails leaked to the New York Post are all taken out of context

Music mogul Dr. Luke’s lawyer has released a statement denying his client engaged in misconduct following the release of private messages he allegedly sent to Kesha and her manager.

On Wednesday (15Feb17), the New York Post published information from correspondence they received from Kesha’s team that contained heated exchanges between the 43-year-old hitmaker, real name Lukasz Gottwald, and the singer’s manager Monica Cornia.

They reportedly included his lewd words of criticism towards the singer’s appearance.

In one email from June, 2012, Luke defended comments he had allegedly made to Kesha after he caught her breaking her diet.

"Nobody was calling anybody out," he told Cornia. "We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular (sic) time - it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast."

Cornia tried to convince Luke to be more supportive of the singer, insisting she is "a human and not a machine".

Another email details Luke's concerns that Kesha's figure was putting potential collaborators off the idea of working with the singer.

"A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight," he reportedly wrote.

Dr. Luke’s lawyer Christine Lepera has released a statement to Billboard, claiming the messages were taken out of context.

"Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without Court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern,” part of the statement reads.

The Tik Tok hitmaker and her estranged mentor have been at the center of an intense legal battle since 2014, when the 29-year-old attempted to sue him for sexual assault and emotional abuse she alleged occurred during the 10 years they worked together.

The following year (16), she sought a preliminary injunction to sever ties with his record label, Kemosabe. The request was denied and all other charges filed by the star have since been dismissed in court.

© Cover Media

Related news

Kesha stars in campaign against online harassment and cyberbullying

Posted on 06/02/2017
The Tik Tok singer said the cause was close to her heart.

Dr. Luke: 'Kesha owes me $1.3 million in royalties'

Posted on 07/02/2017
Dr. Luke denies blocking Kesha from recording new music.

Kesha's lawyer releases critical emails from Dr. Luke

Posted on 15/02/2017
The singer has been desperate to cut ties with Kemosabe Records since going public with her legal battle in 2014.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[PHOTOS] Habitat 67 Condo For Sale - Look Inside!

All photo albums

Facebook