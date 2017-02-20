Drake doesn't want his latest Grammy Awards

Drake doesn't want his latest Grammy Awards
Drake
Posted by Cover Media on February 20, 2017 at 11:30 am
Drake doesn't understand why he receives no credit for his pop achievements.

Drake doesn't want his 2017 Grammy Awards because it "feels weird" to accept rap prizes for what he considers a pop song.

The singer won the Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song for his track Hotline Bling at the Los Angeles prizegiving on 12 February (17), but Drake isn’t happy with the outcome as he disagrees with the genre the song was placed in.

"I’m apparently a rapper, even though Hotline Bling is not a rap song," Drake said during the OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1. "The only category they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black. I can’t figure out why.

"I won two awards, but I don’t even want them because it just feels weird for some reason. It just doesn’t feel right to me."

Drake also said he feels like he is being "purposefully" alienated by Grammys organisers who are "making" him win rap awards or trying to "pacify" him by putting him on the shortlist for rap awards because they don't know how else to categorize him.

The rapper/singer, who conducted the interview the day after the awards ceremony, added he was proud to have made a pop song that was "one of the biggest songs of the year" and although he loves the rap community, he can’t understand why he gets no credit for his pop achievements.

The 30-year-old, who said he aspires to be like Michael Jackson, also revealed he had been approached to cancel two of his London concerts so he could attend the ceremony but he turned it down.

The European leg of his Boy Meets World tour began at the end of January (17) and is currently in Dublin, Ireland.

© Cover Media

Related news

Drake victim of house sale hoax

Posted on 31/01/2017
Despite its presence on a property listings website, Drake's dream home is not for sale.

Kanye West suffered memory loss due to health issues

Posted on 13/02/2017
Kanye West producer Malik Yusef has visited with Kanye and his family as the rapper works on his recovery.

Drake helps fan land autographed Odell Beckham, Jr. jersey

Posted on 16/02/2017
The star also hinted at plans to take his OVO Fest to London this summer.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Double Set of Twins Will Steal Your Heart

All photo albums

Facebook