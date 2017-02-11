Drake Falsely Accused of Islamophobia

Share

The rapper was caught on camera suggesting a woman remove her scarf.

Canadian rapper Drake has been caught in a storm of controversy following the release of fan footage from a recent concert. He can be heard telling a woman in the audience to remove her scarf because she must be too hot. The footage, embedded below, quickly went viral, because it was interpreted as a request to the woman to remove her hijab (Drake never actually says the word "hijab" or even "veil").

Drake was horrified by the story, and quickly clarified what he meant in an Instagram post, calling it "fake news". He claims he was actually referring to a winter scarf the woman was wearing. He was jokingly telling her to remove it and have a good time instead. That post is also included below.

I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me. At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans. I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one. I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us. Une photo publiée par champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) le10 Févr. 2017 à 15h24 PST

Unfortunately, it seems likely that much damage has already been done to Drake's reputation... The video has been shared across the web and viewed over 200,000 times. Many media outlets have also reported on the sotry, but without including Drake's viewpoint.