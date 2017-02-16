Drake helps fan land autographed Odell Beckham, Jr. jersey

Share

The star also hinted at plans to take his OVO Fest to London this summer.

Rapper Drake helped to make a fan's football dreams come true after calling on his athlete pal Odell Beckham, Jr. to sign the devotee's jersey during a London concert.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker performed at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (15Feb17) and noticed a guy in the front row with a New York Giants jersey bearing Beckham, Jr.'s name.

In video footage of the encounter, Drake is featured walking down from the stage to approach the excited fan, who hands over his shirt to the hip-hop star.

"Odell, you see this?" Drake remarked, holding up the garment as he revealed the sportsman was in attendance at the concert. "Shout out to my brother Odell, he right there too..."

He then decided to have the wide receiver autograph the jersey for the Giants fan, much to the devotee's shock.

"Let me get him to sign that jersey...," Drake said, as he walked over to his famous friend.

The rapper added his signature as well for good measure, before giving the top back.

"There you go, brother," he smiled, as the man could be heard screaming, "Oh my god, oh my god!"

Beckham, Jr. wasn't the only celebrity in the crowd at Wednesday's show - One Direction star Liam Payne also attended and got the opportunity to meet up with Drake backstage.

"great to see a genius at work last night," Liam captioned a black and white Instagram snap of the pair early on Thursday (16Feb17).

The show marked Drake's seventh gig to date in the British capital as part of his ongoing Boy Meets World Tour, and during Wednesday's set, he also hinted at plans to take his annual OVO Fest to the city this summer (17).

As he wrapped up the gig, he teased fans about his upcoming mixtape More Life, and suggested he will be back in London to promote it in the coming months.

"I'm really inspired to give you this project because now I get to come back in the summer and we get to do OVO Fest in London," he told the audience.

No official details about the rumored London OVO Fest have been released. Drake launched the event in 2010 and it has become a staple of the summer music scene in his native Toronto, Canada ever since.

