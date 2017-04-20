Drake hires 24-hour security after home break-in

Share

The star's dad warns other fans not to risk a felony arrest "over stupidity".

Rapper Drake has stepped up the security presence around his California mansion after an overzealous female fan managed to break in earlier this month (Apr17).

Mesha Collins, 24, was discovered in a bedroom inside the Hotline Bling star's Hidden Hills mansion, wearing one of his hoodies after allegedly helping herself to water and soda.

There was no evidence she took anything else or caused any damage.

A member of Drake's security team reported the intrusion to police, and Collins was arrested for entering a residence with intent to steal personal property.

Drake has yet to comment on the incident, but his father Dennis Graham has now revealed his son has made sure there will be no other unwelcome visitors by recruiting security officials to monitor his property around the clock.

"He's got 24-hour security now," Dennis tells TMZ.com. "He's got security on the grounds, and in front, everywhere now."

And Dennis, a fellow musician, reveals Collins chose the wrong time to try and steal something from Drake, because he emptied the pad for renovations.

"There was nothing in the house anyway because the house is being remodeled, so there was nothing in there (to steal)," he smiles. "All she could get was a Sprite, a Pepsi, and a bottle of water!"

Reports suggest Drake has declined to press charges against Collins since no real harm was done, but Dennis warns other fans not to try their luck in future: "Don't get yourself in trouble," he states. "Don't go to jail and have a felony in your life over stupidity."

The case against Collins has yet to be officially dropped, but it is unlikely the District Attorney will forge ahead with prosecution without Drake's support.

