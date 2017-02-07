Drake launches into anti-Trump tirade at London gig

Share

Drake is the latest musician to angrily denounce U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canadian rapper Drake broke off from a performance during a gig in London to slam U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old hip hop superstar played the British capital's O2 Arena on Sunday night (05Feb17) and used the show as a platform to denounce America's divisive new leader.

"I just want you to understand if you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart you're out of your motherf**king mind," he said. "It's on us to keep this s**t together. F**k that man."

Trump has been accused of courting the support of white supremacists and sparked outrage around the world when one of a his first acts as president was to issue an executive order banning people from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S.

Drake also took the time to praise fans at the gig, saying that he was incredibly proud to be performing in front of people from a diverse range of racial, national and social backgrounds.

"Every day I wake up and see all this bullsh**t going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other," the musician explained in footage posted on YouTube. "My proudest moment - take a look around at this room, you'll people from all races and all places - and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music."

Trump, who famously danced and sung along to Drake's hit Hotline Bling on U.S. TV sketch show Saturday Night Live in the early stages of his presidential campaign, has been vocally criticized by many of America's biggest stars both before and after his victory in November's (16) presidential election.

Musicians including Rihanna, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen have all denounced America's leader, while President Trump has also become embroiled in an online feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger, his replacement as host of U.S. TV show The Apprentice.

