Drake offers concertgoers refunds after Travis Scott stage fall

Drake told fans he was putting on a "free" show after the technical glitch.

Drake promised concertgoers refunds for his London show after his special guest Travis Scott fell through a hole in the stage and damaged part of his set.

The One Dance singer invited the rapper to perform his hit Goosebumps at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (01Feb17) and seconds after Travis greeted fans from a smaller, separate stage in the auditorium, he plunged into a large hole in the middle of it and completely disappeared before Drake helped him get out while saying, "That's turnt (crazy). Get up! Let's go!"

Travis appeared uninjured and continued to put on an energetic performance, but his tumble seemingly broke part of Drake's set. A large light-up globe was supposed to emerge from the hole Travis fell into but it was apparently not working.

Once Drake became aware of the technical glitch, he reportedly told fans, "I'm doing this s*** for free tonight" and repeated the offer of a refund at the end of the concert, saying, "London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show!"

Travis took to Twitter after the show to joke about the concert, writing, "The s**t was fun london is wild... By far one of the most turnt and epic s**t ever f**k."

The technical issue comes just weeks after Drake postponed the start of his Boy Meets World tour due to production issues. It was due to start mid January (17) but didn't kick off until Saturday (28Jan17).

A statement issued at the time by Netherlands-based concert and festival organiser Mojo Concerts read, "Drake wants to bring a complete new show to Europe and not a copy of the shows in the U.S. Unfortunately due to unforeseen production setbacks it will need a little bit more time to be ready."

The show was the second of Drake's eight concerts at the O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000 people. The European tour concludes in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 28 March (17).

