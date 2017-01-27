Drake planning return to acting

Share

Drake used to star in Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Rapper Drake is planning a return to his acting roots.

Before he rose to fame as a rapper, Drake starred as series regular Jimmy Brooks in Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2007, appearing in more than 140 episodes.

He left the show to focus on his music career but he has now revealed plans to return to acting once he finishes his tour and his More Life playlist, a new music collaboration with Apple Music.

"Acting is another thing that I just can't wait to really dive into," the rapper said on the Cal Cast podcast. "I think after I release More Life, which is this playlist I'm working on, and finish this tour, I think I'm going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles."

Drake, who has fronted sketch Saturday Night Live twice, also has aspirations to be a late-night TV host.

"I hope to get there one day where I put on amazing suits every night," he said. "Just put on Tom Ford every night, sit with a glass of wine, and laugh with people that I've spent years with in the business, or friends of mine, and give people something to watch every night that makes them feel good and laugh."

His European tour was due to start on 20 January (17) but it has been pushed back twice due "unforeseen production setbacks" and is now due to start on Saturday (28Jan17).

He has been working on the More Life playlist since late last year (16). He explained to Cal Cast host John Calipari it is supposed to "bridge the gap" between album releases so fans can continue hearing his new music.

