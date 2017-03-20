Drake sends drunk texts to Jennifer Lopez

Share

More Life also samples J.Lo's If You Had My Love.

Rapper Drake has been drunk texting Jennifer Lopez since the stars reportedly called it quits on their brief romance.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker made the confession on Free Smoke, the opening track on his new project More Life, which hit streaming services on Saturday (18Mar17).

After giving his rumored ex a shout out, Drake admits his text messages are never actually received by Jennifer because she has since changed her cell phone number.

"I drunk text J.Lo/Old number, so it bounce back," he spits on the tune.

Drake and Lopez were first romantically linked in December (16), when the Canadian artist attended two of the superstar's residency gigs in Las Vegas and hosted an intimate party she attended. He then reportedly surprised the 47-year-old beauty with a $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co., which Jennifer showed off in an Instagram photo from her New Year's Eve (31Dec16) celebrations.

They have been coy about the nature of their relationship, which is said to have cooled off in early February (17), but Jennifer subsequently claimed they had simply been working together.

"We made a song together and we hung out," she explained on the Grammy Awards red carpet last month (Feb17). "We had a great time. He's amazing; I have so much love for that boy."

They had teased fans about the collaboration in an Instagram video of the pair dancing together in December (16), when a snippet of the track, titled Get It Together, could be heard in the background.

However, it appears the tune has since been reworked, as J.Lo's vocals have been replaced on the More Life release by up-and-coming British singer Jorja Smith.

And that's not the only Lopez connection to More Life - Drake, 30, also samples her debut single, If You Had My Love, on Teenage Fever, again with another female artist singing the chorus to the 1999 hit.

Jennifer has yet to comment on Drake's multiple references in his new material.

She has since moved on and is now dating former New York Yankees baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

© Cover Media