Drake surprises German fans with The Weeknd appearance

The two artists teamed up for the one-off performance while on solo tours in Europe.

Drake reunited with The Weeknd onstage on Saturday (25Feb17) for a surprise collaboration during the rapper's concert in Germany.

The Hotline Bling MC performed in Oberhausen as part of his ongoing Boy Meets World Tour and sent fans into a frenzy as he introduced The Weeknd as his special guest.

The old pals delighted the audience with a rendition of the R&B star's hit The Hills and warmly embraced after the unexpected appearance.

Saturday's gig marked the first time the two Canadian artists had performed together in quite a while, after Drake helped The Weeknd rise to fame by recruiting the then up-and-coming singer to contribute vocals to his 2011 album Take Care.

However, tensions arose in their friendship in 2012, when The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, decided not to sign to Drake's OVO label, in favor of launching his own XO imprint with Republic Records.

They appeared to drift apart after the snub, as The Weeknd quickly became a household name, but they recently raised the prospect of working together again after Drake made a cameo in his old pal's star-studded Reminder video, alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and French Montana.

The Weeknd is currently also in Europe for his Star Boy: Legends of the Fall Tour, and performed in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Friday night (24Feb17), when his new girlfriend Selena Gomez cheered him on from the audience.

She took to social media to share her view of the Can't Feel My Face hitmaker's elaborate stage, which she appeared to be watching from a private box at the Ziggo Dome.

The Weeknd continued his Star Boy live shows on Sunday (26Feb17) in Zurich, Switzerland.

