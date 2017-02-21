Drake wishes Rihanna happy birthday during Dublin concert

Share

Drake has recently been linked to Jennifer Lopez and model Winnie Harlow.

Drake gave a shout out to his ex-girlfriend Rihanna to mark her 29th birthday during his concert in Dublin, Ireland on Monday (20Feb17).

The One Dance singer, who reportedly split from Rihanna in October, 2016 after an on-off relationship, took a moment to wish his ex, without referring to her by name, a happy birthday, but instead of getting the crowd to sing the traditional tune, he simply began performing their collaboration Work.

"It's somebody's birthday today - somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for," he told the crowd, according to fan videos posted on social media. "So, instead of singing 'Happy birthday,' though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing 'Happy Birthday,' we're going to set it off just like this..."

Drake and the Barbadian singer had been linked often in the past few years and he declared his love for her while presenting her with the Video Vanguard honor at the MTV Video Music Awards in August (16).

"She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old," he said at the time. "She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me. She's a living, breathing legend in our industry."

He has since been linked to Jennifer Lopez after she posted a cozy snap of them cuddling up in the recording studio in December (16) but she has played it coy when asked about their romance in interviews. At the Grammy Awards, she told Ryan Seacrest, "He's so brilliant, talented, amazing... We made a song together and we hung out... I have so much love for that boy."

According to Britain's The Sun, Drake has also been getting close to model Winnie Harlow and the singer "only had eyes for" her during a night out at London club Libertine over the weekend (18-19Feb17).

