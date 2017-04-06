  • Home
Drake wows entourage with basketball trick shots on tour

Drake
Posted by Cover Media on April 6, 2017 at 4:00 am
The hip hop star has cut out alcohol and changed his diet to get big.

Rapper Drake is perfecting his basketball tricks while bulking up on his Boy Meets World European tour.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker is currently touring Europe and during his downtime he de-stresses by playing hoops with his entourage.

"We play basketball every day - we have teams and rivalries on tour," his personal trainer Jonny Roxx tells Glamour.com. "He is the trick-shot king. He does these trick shots from laying down in the middle of the court, throwing the ball over his head..."

The hardcore Toronto Raptors fanatic has gained a lot of muscle in recent months, and the star often shows off his new beefy body to fans by sharing shirtless photos on his @champagnepapi Instagram account, and Roxx reveals the hip hop superstar's exercise regimen is designed to bulk up.

"We just switched to weight training from doing calisthenics and body movements, because at one point we were slimming down, and now he’s on a bulking phase," the exercise expert explains. "Now we’re doing heavier weights and more compound movements.

"And we’re getting there! We got him to a good point, but we’re still pushing. We worked on pull-ups for a long time to get him to do a muscle up. He was aiming for it for a while."

To stay in top shape, Drake has also cut down on his alcohol intake and he is exercising willpower when it comes to his favorite foods.

"Italian food is probably one of our whole team’s favorite (things)," Roxx says, "But cutting down on that really helped with his cutting phase."

© Cover Media

Facebook