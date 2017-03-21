Drake wraps London shows with star-studded gig

Share

The rapper is riding high after the release of his latest project, More Life.

Drake delivered the most star-studded performance of his tour so far by surprising fans in London on Monday (20Mar17) with appearances by Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, and Giggs.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker returned to the city's O2 Arena for the eighth London gig on his Boy Meets World trek, and treated the audience to tracks from his latest release, More Life, which hit streaming services on Saturday (18Mar17).

He made sure the show was one to remember by introducing a number of his More Life collaborators, including British MCs Skepta and Giggs, as well as singer Jorja Smith, and Jamaican star Popcaan, who features on his popular song Controlla.

R&B star Trey Songz joined forces with Drake for a rendition of their 2009 tune Successful, while Nicki and her Young Money Entertainment labelmate teamed up for her remix of Gyptian's 2010 dancehall song Hold Yuh.

Drake also revealed he had some VIPs in the audience watching the show, after sharing a backstage photo of himself on Instagram, posing with his mother Sandi and reclusive soul icon Sade.

"Two very important ladies in my life," he captioned the picture.

Fellow Toronto, Canada native, rapper Kardinal Offishall, was among the special guests in the crowd, too, and Drake posted a shot of the two artists enjoying a drink together.

"Very Crucial. Looked up to the general for a long time @kardinalo," he wrote beside the image.

Drake will continue on to Scotland for two dates in Glasgow on Wednesday (22Mar17) and Thursday (23Mar17), before concluding the European tour in Amsterdam, the Netherlands with a pair of gigs next week (begs27Mar17).

© Cover Media