Drew Barrymore ‘recycles’ outfits over and over

Drew Barrymore insists she doesn’t have plans to launch a lifestyle brand akin to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Drew Barrymore has a tendency to wear her favorite outfits several times a week.

The Charlie’s Angels actress built up a reputation in the ‘90s for bold fashion looks, with her outfits comprising of silk mini dresses and chunky boots.

But the 41-year-old has adopted a more subdued style philosophy since becoming a mother to Olive, four, and two-year-old Frankie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I just grab things in the closet,” she told Vanity Fair. “I tend to recycle an outfit at least once or twice a week... And by twice a week, I mean three or four times a week... Outfits just come together, and then I keep them for a week or two, and then in comes the next thing.”

Drew has had a busy couple of months with her cosmetics brand Flower Beauty and the release of new ranges under the Barrymore Wines label. While the star may have a diverse investment portfolio under her belt, she claims not to have any plans to launch a lifestyle company like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

“Gwyneth does it so well. I just got her Goop letter yesterday and I was like, ‘Damn, that's good,’” she shared. “I think she's really aced that turf, you know? I'm not sure if I'm that.”

Though the star has recently taken on another commitment; working with footwear brand Crocs as a global ambassador for its new Come as You Are campaign. Drew was more than happy to partner with the plastic footwear maker, after relating to their “be yourself” attitude.

“I like that it's celebrating that and feels really optimistic and clean and fresh, and it's an all-economics party and an all-ages party. It's very global,” she smiled.

