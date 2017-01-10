Drew Barrymore credits moisturizer for her 'beyond make-up glow'

Share

Drew Barrymore doesn't believe in less is more when it comes to mascara.

Drew Barrymore relies on moisturizer to give her complexion a "beyond make-up glow".

The Charlie's Angels actress is known for her fresh-faced appearance, and leaves women worldwide green with envy thanks to her flawless complexion.

However, Drew cites a skincare staple as her beauty secret - the humble moisturizer.

Explaining to Vogue.com that she "always takes some on the go", Flower Beauty founder Drew added that she uses a pea-sized amount and taps it gently onto her skin to give her visage a "beyond make-up glow".

This way of using moisturizer is just part of Drew's "commuter beauty" regime - designed for women who have to apply their cosmetics on the move.

"I don't have a lot of sit-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time," she explained. "It's so real for us girls. We really do our make-up on the go."

As well as moisturizer, Drew's make-up bag contains a stick foundation, highlighter, contour powder and sun protection, which she cites as an essential since having children gave her skin a "crazy pigment".

Lipstick is also among the Santa Clarita Diet star's beauty essentials, with the mother-of-two using MAC lip liner in Magenta followed with a little By Terry lipstick on her pout. She also uses the shade as a blusher, dabbing it on her cheeks, the tip of her nose and under her chin for a "cohesive color look".

When it comes to choosing a lipstick, Drew only has one requirement, sharing: "I really am opposed to any formula that feathers."

Mascara is the final part of her beauty regime, with the 41-year-old noting that Diorshow is her current favorite. When it comes to applying the lash-lengthening product, Drew doesn't follow the less is more mantra. Instead, she explains: "In mascara, there is no such thing as too much."

