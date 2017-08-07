Drew Barrymore designing 'quirky' shoes for Crocs

Posted by Cover Media on August 7, 2017 at 4:00 am
Actress Drew Barrymore is "thrilled" to have been asked to design a collection of shoes for Crocs.

Drew Barrymore is teaming with Crocs on a line of "quirky" footwear styles.

The actress signed on as an ambassador for the American footwear brand last December (16), and appeared in the Come As You Are campaign for spring 2017 alongside WWE champion John Cena.

It appears Drew truly enjoyed the experience, as she's gearing up to unveil a limited-edition collection of shoes for women and children named Drew Barrymore x Crocs.

"Working with Crocs as an ambassador for Come As You Are has reinforced what I have always loved about the brand - its optimism, versatility and comfort, with a little bit of quirkiness," she said in a statement, according to Footwear News. "In a word, it's me. Collaborating on Drew Barrymore x Crocs was a natural next step in our partnership. I am thrilled to share the love I put into designing these styles with the world."

The 42-year-old's line will be split into two drops with her customized versions of the Classic clog and Sloane slides arriving in stores from next February. Meanwhile, her second range will include more Classic clogs, as well as flip-flops and the Isabella sandal, and hit shelves in May.

Senior vice president of global product and marketing at Crocs, Michelle Poole, is thrilled to have Drew on board, and is confident that her bohemian aesthetic will be reflected in the line.

"Drew has been hands-on making sure that the (collaboration) personifies her optimistic personality, upbeat attitude and unpretentious spirit, while continuing to celebrate one-of-a-kindness through the universal feeling of love," she shared.

Drew Barrymore x Crocs will be available to purchase at Crocs boutiques and online.

© Cover Media

