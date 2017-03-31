Drew Barrymore exudes relaxed glamour for first Crocs campaign

Share

Drew Barrymore and John Cena star in Crocs' new Come As You Are ads.

Drew Barrymore and John Cena's first campaign images for Crocs have dropped.

The pair were named as brand ambassadors in December (16), along with South Korean singers Yoona Lim and Henry Lau.

Looking relaxed in double denim, Drew poses on the floor in a pair of Crocs sandals in one of the images, while John wears a classic pair of the resin clog-style shoes the brand is famous for. They both pose in front of a blue background, giving a mellow and chilled out vibe to the Come As You Are adverts.

"My kids like Crocs. I'm a mom, I know what hipsters like. I feel like they can span a lot of different categories and tastes. Crocs are such versatile shoes and being a mom of two, it's important to be comfortable in what you're wearing. You will not see me without these for a while," Drew previously stated.

Bosses at Crocs revealed the aim of the Come As You Are campaign is to inspire everyone to be "comfortable" in their own shoes.

John is a big fan of the new message, recently sharing: "They're launching a fantastic campaign called Come As You Are, and it's centered around a person's ability to deal with adversity and still remain true to oneself. I really don't pat myself on the back too often, but man, I've made a living doing that. So I was really happy to be chosen to be a part of it. I think that the messaging of what they're trying to say and what I do on a daily basis is exactly identical."

The campaign officially launches on Monday (03Apr17).

