Drew Barrymore has no make-up regrets

Drew Barrymore's oldest daughter Olive recently gave herself a "Sound of Music" haircut.

Drew Barrymore won't bad mouth any of her past beauty looks.

The Golden Globe-winning actress first found fame as a child star, and has now been in the limelight for over 35 years.

While she's had ups and downs in her personal life, including a well documented battle with drink and drugs as a youngster, 41-year-old Drew admits there is one area where she has no regrets.

"What I love about make-up is that I've never regretted any make-up I've ever worn," she smiled to America's InStyle. "Weirdly, I wore make-up out to my temples on my 10th birthday, and I still think it looks good."

Over the last few years Drew has turned her love for cosmetics into a profitable business empire, and she's the proud founder of Flower Beauty.

She's also passed her passion on to her two daughters, Olive, four, and Frankie, two, who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"Not only have I found my daughters playing in my make-up every single day of my life, but I now have to paint the walls in the hallway because they decided to ride their trolley cart through the apartment while getting one of these Color Proof Squeezy Lip Tubes (from Flower) and painting the entire walls with it, and themselves, and the trolley cart, and revealed it to me like, 'Ta daaa!'" she giggled.

And it seems Olive also has an affinity for hair styling too.

"I haven't cut my daughter's hair, but my daughter Olive cut her own hair with craft scissors the other day and gave herself The Sound of Music Maria hair cut that Julie Andrews sports," Drew shared.

"I think she has a whole budding career in the hair business."

