Drew Barrymore: 'High heels and I are not compatible'

Drew Barrymore
Posted by Cover Media on April 4, 2017 at 4:00 am
The Santa Clarita Diet star prefers more "comfortable" styles these days.

Drew Barrymore can no longer wear sexy pumps because she feels she's "out of that league" at 42.

The Blended star won't torture herself anymore by attempting to walk around city streets in stunning stilettos, confessing she was never a fan.

“I could never walk around New York in heels," the 42-year-old tells Footwear News. "I wouldn’t last three blocks. I could not stuff my foot into a Christian Louboutin (pump) at this point in my life. I see that red leather sole and I am out of that league.”

Drew stars in the new Crocs Come As You Are campaign and she feels her partnership with the comfort brand is a great fit for her.

“I can’t wear anything I don’t feel good in,” she admits.

However, Drew did slap on a pair of Jimmy Choo boots for her Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet and the blonde felt wonderful temporarily wearing the high heel shoes.

“I wore them in the last episodes,” she smiles. “(They changed) my stature and gave me a longer leg. Those boots rocked my world and changed my life.”

“It’s fun to dress up and remind yourself you’re a woman," the actress adds. "Sometimes getting ready is as much fun as going out.”

Drew prefers to wear flip-flops in her everyday life and if she does need to put on a fancy shoe, she looks to brands Fiorentini + Baker and Stuart Weitzman for chic footwear.

“His shoes are really comfortable, wearable and beautiful," she says of designer Weitzman's products.

© Cover Media

