Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion

Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a concussion while filming Santa Clarita Diet.

The 41-year-old actress is winning rave reviews for her role as a half-zombie woman in Netflix's new offering. But filming scenes for the programme didn't always go to plan, with Drew hospitalised after one stunt went wrong.

After a scene showing her jumping on a man's back aired before her interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (09Feb17), Drew explained: "We were in rehearsals for it and it was the second half of the day so everyone was kind of getting their second wave on, after lunch you know, ‘Ok, lets go for the next 12 hours!’ And I eagerly jumped on the guy’s back as I was supposed to do in the scene but it was a rehearsal and he wasn’t prepared for it, so he leaned up and I took a six foot fall onto the concrete."

The mother-of-two hit her head hard in the fall, leading to medics being called and her being carted off to hospital in an ambulance. However, the one thing Drew couldn't get out of her mind was what would happen to daughters Olive, four, and two-year-old Frankie if something happened to her.

"(It was) ambulance, neck brace, I literally couldn’t move … and I couldn’t stop crying because I’ve never been hurt since I’ve been a mom and all I kept thinking was ‘I can’t been un-OK for my children’," she grimaced.

"And then I had this ENT next to me who was a complete d**k drill sergeant, who kept saying, ‘Stop crying, why are you crying?’ And I was like, ‘Because I’m afraid that I’m going to be dead or paralysed and I have two kids and oh my God, you’re making it so much worse. Do you know nothing about women? Do you know nothing about a single woman in an ambulance in a neck brace who’s a single mom? You d**k!’"

Drew's comment garnered applause from the audience, who were laughing throughout her tale. But it wasn't all funny, as the actress had to undergo several tests following the accident.

"I spent two days in a hospital - MRIs and CAT scans - because they worried whatever happened in the brain was going to swell," she explained, before adding that her pal decided she was well enough to leave when she started pondering interior design ideas for her hospital room.

