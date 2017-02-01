Drew Barrymore: 'I'm a dirty hippie'

Share

The actress refuses to get fillers in her face unless she's totally desperate.

Drew Barrymore considers herself a "dirty hippie" for her love of raw fragrances.

The Wedding Singer actress isn't a fan of standard perfumes because she prefers to smell like the earth.

"I’m a dirty hippie," she tells The New York Times. "I love patchouli; I just love it straight. Give me Venice Beach, 1982. I love cedar wood, too. I love woody accords - sandalwood, Nag Champa."

Drew also tends to keep it modest when it comes to cosmetics, preferring basic coverage over a face full of products.

"I would say 90 percent of my life, I wear zero makeup," she shares, "But I almost never leave the house without my Skincognito Stick Foundation from Flower, because it covers blue, red, brown, purple. And I can’t live without Aquaphor for my lips. I’m convinced it’s got me on a feeder. I just need more, more and more."

However, although the Blended star loves all things raw and unrefined, she is also open to trying the latest advances in beauty technology.

"Once a year I go to Dr. Roy Geronemus for a barnacle removal. He treats my face like the bow of a boat," the mom-of-two jokes before breaking down her annual procedure with the laser practitioner. "I do a Clear & Brilliant laser every October. After the summer, I look, honestly, like I have dirt all over my face from the melasma. It was so bad after my kids. No matter how much sunscreen and how many hats, I have a lot of brown spots.

"He knows I’m not going to do anything beyond lasers, so he doesn’t even bother talking about it. He did suggest some fillers the last time I was there. I was like: 'Not happening, Dr. G! Talk to me in 10 years.' I’m not putting anything in my face until it’s so bad I have nothing to lose."

© Cover Media