Drew Barrymore praises four-year-old daughter's 'hipster' fashion choices

The Wedding Singer actress' role as a Crocs ambassador has affected her little girls' personal style.

Drew Barrymore is experiencing strange separation anxiety now her four-year-old daughter Olive is dressing herself.

The 41-year-old Blended star is in shock over how her eldest kid has transformed their household just by performing the basic task all on her own.

“My older daughter Olive is all about dressing herself now, which is such a change," she tells People magazine. "It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t get to dress you anymore?’ Not that kids are easy to dress, because they’re really not."

The mother-of-two, who also shares two-year-old daughter Frankie with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, takes her children to work with her, and Olive's personal styling sessions are having a major impact on time management when the family gets ready to leave the house in the morning.

“This morning I was running late, and I was like, ‘Olive, can you get yourself dressed... and we can all leave for work together'," she shares. "Just being able to say that sentence is very surreal: ‘Can you go get yourself dressed?’”

Drew was recently dubbed brand ambassador for shoe company Crocs and it appears the footwear is swiftly becoming a fashion staple in the Barrymore household.

“My kids like Crocs," she laughs. "I’m a mom, I know what hipsters like. They (my daughters) like the light-up ones, and they’re running around the house going, ‘Where’s my Crocs?’ This is full circle.

“I feel like Crocs (have) come into my home, and seeing my little girls run around in them and wonder if they should do the strap in the front or in the back and discuss it amongst themselves - it makes me really happy.”

© Cover Media