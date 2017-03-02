Drunk Ed Sheeran hit Justin Bieber with a golf club

Share

Ed Sheeran has revealed what he and Justin Bieber do when they go on nights out together.

Ed Sheeran hit Justin Bieber with a golf club while the pair were on a wild night out together in Japan.

The Castle on the Hill singer, 26, was drinking with the Canadian popstar, 23, when the duo decided to head out on to a golf course.

"We were in Japan. We'd been out to a dive bar," Ed tells The Guardian. "He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth."

Despite his worries, Ed complied with Justin's request, much to the annoyance of the Cold Water singer's security guard.

"I was like, 'F**k, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung," Ed recalls. "And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like (pulls a horrified face)."

Ed adds, "I'd cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. (It was)one of those 'What the f**k?' moments."

The star has a habit of being involved in bizarre incidents while partying with the rich and famous, as he sports a scar which was allegedly caused by British royal Princess Beatrice's clumsiness when wielding a ceremonial sword.

Ed was present at a party at the home of Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, in November (16) when she reportedly attempted to stage a mock knighting of the his fellow singer-songwriter James Blunt.

After Beatrice allegedly struck Ed by mistake he was rushed to hospital where he required stitches, leaving a permanent scar.

"I got hit in the face and I was like, 'All right, OK...' and then started carrying on and then I looked down at my shirt and it was just completely covered in blood, and everyone was kind of gaping, open-mouthed at me," said when asked about the incident in an interview with Absolute Radio.

The British tunesmith's latest album ÷ (divide) is released on Friday (03March17), with the lead singles on the album, Castle on the Hill and Shape Of You already becoming hits.

