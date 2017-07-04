Duchess of Cambridge debuts new haircut at Wimbledon

Share

The tennis fan may have to miss the Wimbledon finals this year.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stole the style show on the first day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in England, by showing off a new look.

Prince William's wife arrived solo to the tournament in south London and immediately deflected attention from the main draw with her new shorter hairdo.

Famous for keeping the same long luscious locks she has sported since the start of her royal romance nearly a decade ago, Catherine has often been advised by fashion and beauty bosses that a substantial trim was in order. Now it seems she has taken the experts' advice and lopped several inches off her long-favoured style.

She paired her new haircut with a stunning, knee-length, black and white spotty Dolce & Gabbana dress with three-quarter-length sleeves, very flattering black block-heel sandals with ankle straps, and a white handbag. She polished off her look with delicate pearl earrings.

Catherine was at the event, the world's leading grass court tennis tournament, to watch the 2017 championship debut of Scottish star Andy Murray, who won the event last year and also in 2013.

Ahead of Andy's game, the Duchess met servicemen and women, medical staff and many of Wimbledon's ball boys and girls.

She wasn't lonely in the Royal Box minus Prince William - she was spotted chatting at length with actor Dominic Cooper and the Duke of Kent, President of the All England Lawn Tennis Club which stages Wimbledon.

Ardent tennis fan Catherine's visit to the championships is unlikely to be her last this year, although she may have to miss out on the 2017 men's final on 16 July (17), because she, Prince William and their children are embarking on a royal tour to Poland and Germany the following day (17Jul17).

