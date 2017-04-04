Duke of Edinburgh presents Kylie Minogue with Britain-Australia prize

Share

Kylie Minogue received the award for her contributions to Anglo-Australian relations.

Kylie Minogue enjoyed a royal day out on Tuesday (04Apr17) when she visited Windsor Castle to collect her Britain-Australia Society Award.

It was announced on Monday (3Apr17) that Kylie would be the recipient of the prestigious prize, from an organisation created to bring together British and Australian individuals, to advance the relationship between both countries, previously won by William Hague and Barry Humphries.

Accepting the award from Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, who serves as the patron of the Britain-Australia Society, Kylie couldn’t hide her excitement and she beamed from ear to ear.

Wearing a pretty floral dress the 48-year-old posed next to Prince Philip, who looked sharp in a tailored suit and blue tie, in the castle’s opulent Drawing Room.

The award, which was only introduced in 2013, honors an individual's contribution to Anglo-Australian relations.

On Monday evening Kylie, who split up from her actor fiance Joshua Sasse in February (17) amid allegations he'd grown close to a co-star, attended a dinner hosted at The High Commission of Australia in London to celebrate her accolade.

“I'm a proud 'Aussie' but Britain has a very strong place in my heart having lived and worked here for many years,” she said during the evening, reports MailOnline.

“The Society does a wonderful job to promote the rich cultural ties between the two countries and I am honored to be recognized by them in this way.”

Kylie was joined at the dinner by Australian author Kathy Lette.

