Dunkirk actor worried Harry Styles' fame is overshadowing film

Harry Styles' castmate Fionn Whitehead says the One Direction singer is a great actor.

Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead is worried Harry Styles' fame is drawing too much attention away from the rest of the film's stellar cast.

Fionn, 20, who like Harry, 23, plays a young British soldier in Christopher Nolan's Second World War epic, heaped praise on his co-star's acting abilities, but thinks the intense focus on the One Direction singer is silly.

"I think the focus should not be Harry Styles doing a movie, it should be on the piece in general or his ability to act," the British actor told Digital Spy. "And he's great."

Fionn's character Tommy is the main protagonist of the film and he believes more attention should be paid to a cast list that includes Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, and Mark Rylance.

"I think it's got a bit silly really," Fionn explained. "The meaning has got lost somewhere along the way and people have stopped realising there's an amazing cast - including Harry - but there's, you know, the creme de la creme of actors."

However Harry's castmate doesn't blame him for the media firestorm around his involvement.

"People are putting too much emphasis on Harry being in it, but that is in no means a reflection on him," Fionn added. "He hasn't asked for any of this. In terms of the media, they have put too much emphasis on this one guy instead of the piece as a whole and the ensemble as a whole."

Dunkirk, which tells the story of the British army's escape from Nazi Germany's forces in a makeshift evacuation across the English Channel, debuts in cinemas on 20 July (17).

© Cover Media