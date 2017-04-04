Dwayne Johnson honors 'father-in-law' Sib Hashian at wake

Share

The action man rushed to be by his girlfriend's side after the news of Sib's death broke in late March (17).

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson "got chills" standing in the drum room of late Boston rocker Sib Hashian before attending his wake on Sunday (02Apr17).

The drummer was the father of Dwayne's longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and the wrestler-turned-actor spent some time at the family home in Boston, Massachusetts before Sib's wake on Sunday reflecting on his life.

The Moana star shared a photo of Sib's drum kit on Instagram and in the lengthy caption, he admitted standing in the basement without the rocker, who he considered his "father-in-law", felt so strange.

"Last night I spent some alone time here in his basement drum room, where every night he would play the drums in an amazing and effortless simpatico beat," he wrote. "As many of you know, Sib was the drummer for the legendary rock band Boston. He was a real rock star to the bone, but more importantly, a loving and awesome human being. Got chills hanging out in here without him. The Hashian family's been in this house for 37 yrs (years). Imagine the memories and 'mana' (spirit) that you can feel."

Dwayne also recalled a conversation he had shared with Sib's bandmate Tunes, who had been onstage with the drummer on 22 March (17) when he collapsed in the middle of their set on the Legends of Rock cruise in the Caribbean, and died, aged 67.

He added, "At the wake today, I ran into Sib's close buddy and bandmate, nicknamed 'Tunes.' Tunes was right there when Sib died on that stage playing drums. He held Sib's hand and felt his last pulse.

"Heavy stuff, but one of the silver linings was that the room was FILLED with love because Sib was playing in front of all his fans and family doing what he loved to do."

"Tunes said something to me today that moved me," Dwayne continued. "He said, 'When it comes to the powerful spirit of someone we love, it's so much more than our eyes will ever see.' Amen."

Sib was laid to rest on Monday (03Apr17).

