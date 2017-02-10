Dwayne Johnson stands by Under Armour despite CEO's Trump praise

Share

Dancer Misty Copeland has also spoken out following the controversy.

Movie star Dwayne Johnson has no plans to ditch his endorsement deal with Under Armour, despite disagreeing with the "divisive" political comments made by the sportswear brand's CEO.

Company boss Kevin Plank hit headlines this week (begs06Feb17) after heaping praise on new U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming the billionaire businessman is a "real asset" to the country.

His remarks split fans of the brand, and even basketball star Steph Curry, one of the faces of the label, publicly blasted Plank for his statement, pointedly telling The Mercury News, "I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et' from asset."

Plank has since clarified his stance on Trump's presidency, insisting he was only referring to the leader from a business perspective, and was not in reference to his controversial policies, including his attempt to ban refugees and travelers from seven mostly-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

Now former wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne, who landed a deal with Under Armour last year (16), has offered up his thoughts on the situation, making it clear he does not approve of Plank's praise.

"These (Plank's remarks) are neither my words, nor my beliefs," he writes in a lengthy post on Instagram. "His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA's partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO."

The Furious 7 star, also known as The Rock, goes on to maintain "a good company is not solely defined by its CEO", and is instead made up of a good team "committed to working together each and every day to provide for their families and one another and the clients they serve".

As such, Dwayne has decided to stand by Under Armour to help show his commitment to the "thousands of workers who pour blood, sweat, and tears into making Under Armour strong".

He concludes, "Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty. I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them. My commitment is as real as my sweat and callouses that thicken daily. #CommittedToThePeople".

Leading ballet dancer Misty Copeland, another brand ambassador, has also spoken out against Plank's comments via social media.

