Dwayne Johnson wraps on new Under Armour shoot

Dwayne Johnson is counting down the days until his first footwear with Under Armour drops.

Dwayne Johnson has praised the "innovative rockstars" he works with at Under Armour.

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne is known for his epic muscles, and trains hard to keep his body in peak physical condition.

He's also been putting the effort in on his collaboration with sports giant Under Armour, with his first shoes for the brand slated to hit stores next month (Apr17). Dwayne's been keeping fans updated with his footwear progress via Instagram posts, and in his most recent update he praised the Under Armour team for their continued support.

"What a team! That's a wrap. Another one down. Sometimes the greatest (and sweatiest) of things happen in the grittiest of places," he captioned a snap showing him posing with those involved in the shoot.

"THANK YOU to our @underarmour partners flying in for this epic shoot in the #WestCoastIronParadise. These guys and gals are true innovative rockstars. This is a small group of THOUSANDS of #UnderArmour employees worldwide who we're proud to work with.

"We're building strongly as partners and creating killer gear for the people - which at the end of the day is what all this fun fuss is about anyway. NEW #ProjectRock COLLECTION drops APRIL 5th. For the people.."

In the image, Dwayne is wearing one of his own designs for the brand, a black T-shirt with his Brahma Bull motif on the front in gold, a reference to his old nickname.

Dwayne and Under Armour first joined forces in January 2016, and in the 14 months since the Fast and Furious star has brought out a range of clothes and bags, as well as starred in campaigns for the label.

© Cover Media