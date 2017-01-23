Ed Sheeran casts high school students in music video

Share

Ed Sheeran has cast a lookalike to portray a younger version of himself in the video.

Ed Sheeran recruited students from his former high school to star in the music video for Castle on the Hill.

The Thinking Out Loud singer debuted the coming of age-themed promo for the single on social media on Monday (23Jan17) and revealed he used students from Thomas Mills High School, where he studied, as actors. The video was filmed it in his hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, England late last year (16).

"Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide," he wrote next to the video.

In the clip, a ginger-haired lookalike plays a younger version of Ed and we see him driving with his pals, drinking alcohol and kissing girls, moments which reflect the lyrics of the song. Ed also features as himself singing while he drives and walks down country lanes and it ends with him drinking from cans in the fields near Framlingham Castle with the real version of his friends.

Over the weekend Ed shared a selfie of him and his doppelganger and he joked about their likeness in a video on Twitter.

"I have a feeling my dad had a bit of fun a couple of years after I was born," he said. "Cos we do look quite similar, what do you think?"

The 25-year-old had described the song to BBC Radio 1 as a "love song for Suffolk" and added the main guy "looks just like me".

It isn't the first time Ed has used lookalikes in his videos. In Lego House, Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint seems like he is playing Ed, but it is later revealed he is an obsessed fan. Ed was also played by a flame-haired puppet in the Sing video.

Castle on the Hill was released earlier this month, at the same time as his other single Shape of You. Both songs entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 last week, making him the first act ever to debut two songs in the top 10 simultaneously in the chart's history.

