Ed Sheeran deletes Twitter account after Game of Thrones backlash

Share

Ed Sheeran is still using Instagram, but his Twitter account appears to have either been deactivated or completely deleted.

Ed Sheeran has sparked concern among fans by apparently deleting his Twitter account without explanation.

The Shape of You star hit headlines earlier this month (Jul17) when he revealed he had "come off Twitter completely" because he could no longer deal with all of the vicious comments sent his way.

However, after many people took that as confirmation he had quit the social media site, Ed then clarified his remarks, telling fans: "Loads of hoo-har (sic) about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter."

But on Monday night, after his cameo appearance in the season premiere of U.S. TV show Game of Thrones attracted mixed reviews from fans, it appeared Ed had entirely deleted his Twitter account.

When searched for, Ed's former account comes up with a question mark on Twitter - which usually indicates the user has deleted their profile on the micro-blogging site.

And after realizing Ed had quit, fans were quick to question his reasons, with one writing: "NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! ED SHEERAN ERASED HIS ACCOUNT ON TWITTER WHYYYY???????"

Another added: "WAIT... did Ed Sheeran delete his twitter? Did you guys do this to him?!"

Despite the deactivation of his Twitter profile, Ed seems to be happy to continue using other social media sites such as Instagram. His latest share on the site came on Monday evening, when he posted a picture of himself and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on vacation, alongside the caption: "Climbing mountains in Peru."

Ed previously told Britain's The Sun newspaper that he took a step back from Twitter because of the hateful posts he was receiving.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely, I can't read it," he said. "I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

© Cover Media