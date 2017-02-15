Ed Sheeran denied entry to own label's Grammy Awards afterparty

Share

Ed Sheeran decided to head to Diplo's Hollywood Hills house party after being turned away from a bash at Milk Studios.

Ed Sheeran has been turned away from his own record label's Grammy Awards afterparty four years in a row.

The 25-year-old singer attended the star-studded awards ceremony at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and had hoped to continue the celebrations at his label's bash at Milk Studios.

However, Ed, who has two Grammy Awards to his name, found himself at a loose end after being refused entry - for the fourth consecutive year.

"That's actually happened four years in a row," Ed laughed during an interview at On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday (14Feb17). "And that's not just my label's after party! That's just after parties in general."

According to reports, it wasn't just Ed who was turned away from the celebration, as the venue was at maximum capacity just one hour after the party kicked off.

But the majority of people inside the club would have just been L.A. locals, Ed added.

"You know what I don't get?" he mused. "When you walk into those parties, there's probably four musicians there and everyone else is just people from L.A., who didn't go to the Grammys and probably just want a party to go to."

Following the rejection, Ed decided to head over to a house party hosted by Diplo and Benny Blanco in the Hollywood Hills. While he was pleased with the lack of guests when he first arrived, things soon got busier.

"I arrived there super early and I was like, 'This is really cool! No one's here!'" the Shape of You singer recalled. "And then suddenly 2,000 people turned up and I was like, 'I'm going.'"

Socializing with his peers isn't something Ed feels particularly comfortable with, but give him a microphone and he's in his "element".

"Performing is what I love doing. I'm more nervous to talk to people, because I'm not very good," he admitted.

Ed was attending the Grammy Awards ahead of the release of his new album ÷ (Divide), which drops on 3 March (17).

