  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Ed Sheeran denied entry to own label's Grammy Awards afterpa...

Ed Sheeran denied entry to own label's Grammy Awards afterparty

Ed Sheeran denied entry to own label's Grammy Awards afterparty
Ed Sheeran
Posted by Cover Media on February 15, 2017 at 8:30 am
Ed Sheeran decided to head to Diplo's Hollywood Hills house party after being turned away from a bash at Milk Studios.

Ed Sheeran has been turned away from his own record label's Grammy Awards afterparty four years in a row.

The 25-year-old singer attended the star-studded awards ceremony at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and had hoped to continue the celebrations at his label's bash at Milk Studios.

However, Ed, who has two Grammy Awards to his name, found himself at a loose end after being refused entry - for the fourth consecutive year.

"That's actually happened four years in a row," Ed laughed during an interview at On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday (14Feb17). "And that's not just my label's after party! That's just after parties in general."

According to reports, it wasn't just Ed who was turned away from the celebration, as the venue was at maximum capacity just one hour after the party kicked off.

But the majority of people inside the club would have just been L.A. locals, Ed added.

"You know what I don't get?" he mused. "When you walk into those parties, there's probably four musicians there and everyone else is just people from L.A., who didn't go to the Grammys and probably just want a party to go to."

Following the rejection, Ed decided to head over to a house party hosted by Diplo and Benny Blanco in the Hollywood Hills. While he was pleased with the lack of guests when he first arrived, things soon got busier.

"I arrived there super early and I was like, 'This is really cool! No one's here!'" the Shape of You singer recalled. "And then suddenly 2,000 people turned up and I was like, 'I'm going.'"

Socializing with his peers isn't something Ed feels particularly comfortable with, but give him a microphone and he's in his "element".

"Performing is what I love doing. I'm more nervous to talk to people, because I'm not very good," he admitted.

Ed was attending the Grammy Awards ahead of the release of his new album ÷ (Divide), which drops on 3 March (17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Katy Perry sparks outrage with Britney Spears' head-shaving joke at Grammy Awards

Posted on 13/02/2017
Katy Perry was being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (12Feb17) when she made a disrespectful quip about Britney Spears' 2007 head-shaving incident.

Metallica's James Hetfield Throws Guitar after Sound Problems at Grammys

Posted on 13/02/2017
James Hetfield knocked over his microphone stand before throwing his electric guitar and pick off stage.

Lea Michele questioned her quirky Grammy Awards make-up

Posted on 13/02/2017
Lea Michele's make-up artist Melanie Inglessis wanted to do something different with the star for this year's (17) Grammy Awards.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

2017's Cutest Valentines

All photo albums

Facebook