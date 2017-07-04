Ed Sheeran determined to silence haters with success

Share

Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter due to the personal abuse he receives on social media.

{Ed Sheeran} is determined to silence his cruel critics by continuing to build on his hugely successful career.

The British singer-songwriter has amassed a big fan following since rising to fame in 2011, but his ongoing popularity has caused somewhat of a backlash, with the Thinking Out Loud singer even quitting Twitter after receiving tons of personal abuse.

Speaking to Q magazine, Ed says he's been taken aback by the hate directed towards him, but is determined to prove his detractors wrong by continuing to top the charts.

"It's weird," he reveals. "With every performer, you're kind of doing it because you want people to like you. Musically I know I'm not everybody's cup of tea but there are people who've never met me but have this rage about me as a human being. It's quite daunting to have millions of people who want you to fail."

He adds, "The only way to silence people who want you to fail is to keep succeeding."

The 26-year-old was unaware of his ability to be so divisive, as he explains, "I've never actually felt this much hate in my life, but also I've never felt this much adoration. It's actually quite a dangerous situation because you've got no middle ground, which I haven't had before. People either f**king hate me and want me to die and never make music again or think I'm the second coming."

Ed revealed this week (ends09Jul17) that he had quit personally using Twitter due to the sheer volume of abuse he received on the social media site.

He did however, take to the site to debunk claims he had performed to a backing track at the Glastonbury Festival last month (Jun17), explaining that he had used a loop pedal station to create a layered musical effect.

