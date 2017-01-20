Ed Sheeran has 'a room full of teddy bears'

Share

Ed Sheeran once took a Lego set on a date.

Ed Sheeran has such an extensive collection of teddy bears they fill a whole room.

The 25-year-old has revealed that he is still a big kid who loves to play with toys and when he found success with his albums + and x he decided to treat himself to children's toys he didn't have while growing up, such as Star Wars Lego and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles merchandise.

"When my album went to number one I bought the Death Star Lego kit – it was time!" he told chat show host Graham Norton. "When my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle I got her one and bought myself the Ninja Turtle Truck! I have a load of kid’s stuff; a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom.”

The Thinking Out Loud singer's love of teddy bears does not stop there - he also had a tattoo of one on his right bicep and explained he got it because his nickname was Teddy in school.

The Brit, who previously released a single titled Lego House, also revealed that he doesn't let girls interfere with his game playing and he even brought a set of Lego with him on a date once.

“I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left," he said.

Ed is no longer on the dating scene and has been in a relationship with his former high school friend, Cherry Seaborn, since 2015. He recently admitted to Apple Music DJ Zane Lowe he was ready to settle down and become a dad.

"I wanted to be a dad last year. I'm ready. Let's go. I wanna load of tour bus babies," he said.

