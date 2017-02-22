Ed Sheeran heaps praise on Harry Styles' debut solo album

Share

The One Direction singer's first-ever independent release is "quality", according to his pal.

Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran is deeply impressed with Harry Styles' solo efforts, insisting his debut album will be a smash.

Harry has been working on new music since his boy band One Direction kicked off a hiatus at the end of 2015, and, according to fellow British pop star Ed, Styles is doing a good job.

"I've heard a little bit," Sheeran tells U.K. magazine Heat of Styles' upcoming album. "It really shows him off as an artist and a singer, which is what it was always going to be. I can't say too much about it as it's not my project, and I've got no idea when it's coming out. It's quality."

Columbia Records CEO Rob Stringer revealed earlier this month (Feb17) the release of Harry's album is not far off. The record label boss also stated the 23-year-old heartthrob is doing his label bosses proud with the tunes he's working on for his upcoming solo effort.

“We're close and we're very excited,” Rob smiled to Billboard. “We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he's here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who's authentic.”

Harry's album may be reaching listeners ahead of LPs from bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne's solo offerings, but he'll be following former One Direction star Zayn Malik into the charts - he dropped out of the group for good in 2015 and set the charts alight last year (16) with his edgy new sound and hit album Mind of Mine.

Music isn't the only thing Harry is working on - the star is also carving out an acting career for himself and will be seen in director Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated war movie Dunkirk, which reaches cinemas in July (17).

© Cover Media