Ed Sheeran hooked up with members of Taylor Swift's squad

Posted by Cover Media on March 7, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Ed Sheeran has defended Taylor Swift from media criticism.

Ed Sheeran used his time touring with Taylor Swift to hook up with some of her famous friends.

The Castle on the Hill singer, 26, opened for the pop superstar on her 2013 Red tour, and struck up a friendship with the Blank Space musician and her squad of famous pals who at the time included stars Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and Emma Stone.

And Ed says that while touring with her he hooked up with some of Taylor's celebrity friends.

"Taylor's world is celebrity," he tells Rolling Stone magazine "I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy....I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f**k did that happen?'"

Reports linked Ed and Taylor, 27, romantically, but the singer says that although they are very close friends and their relationship has never gone further.

"I found that aspect quite lazy journalism," he explains. "There wasn't any truth to it whatsoever. She would be there if everything ended for me."

Ed is now dating his high school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, while Taylor is believed to be single having embarked on a high profile romance with Tom Hiddleston last year (16).

Her relationship with the Thor actor drew heavy criticism after the celebrity couple were accused of courting fame with their displays of public affection.

The British musician is quick to defend his pal however, as he says, "She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor."

