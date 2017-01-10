Ed Sheeran: 'I'm not worried if people don't think I'm credible'

Ed Sheeran: 'I'm not worried if people don't think I'm credible'
Ed Sheeran
Posted by Cover Media on January 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Ed Sheeran will always be safe in the knowledge that Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are fans of his.

Ed Sheeran doesn't care whether people think he's a credible artist or not.

The 25-year-old singer has already carved out a successful career thanks to two chart-topping albums under his belt, + (plus) and x (multiply). He released two singles from his upcoming record, ÷ (divide), last week (ends08Jan17) and divided opinions of many with the change in sound.

However, in a new interview with Britain's Radio X, Ed insisted he is unconcerned about what the public makes of his new material, because he can be safe in the knowledge that his "heroes" like his music.

"I don’t really care. I had Van Morrison take me for breakfast and tell me he loved me and I’ve had Eric Clapton come to my house for dinner – I’ve gone to his house for dinner and he tells me that he likes my music," Ed said.

“Those are the two people that got me started in music and they like me. Why the hell would I care about someone I’ve never met... I don’t know their opinion and I don’t know them as people. But I do know that my heroes like my music, so I don’t care if I’m credible or not (to the public), because in their world I am and that makes me credible in my world.”

Ed's singles Shape Of You and Castle on the Hill both smashed the record for one-day streams on Spotify upon their release, with dedicated Sheeran followers delighted by the new material.

And as long as his fans like his music, Ed really doesn't take any notice of other, sometimes derogatory, comments.

"I see a lot of people taking pops at me… they’ll have a pop as if I’m meant to care. And I don’t at all," he said.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ed Sheeran played new music to random strangers while drunk

Posted on 06/01/2017
Ed Sheeran originally wrote his new single Shape Of You for Rihanna, but ended up keeping it for himself.

Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket

Posted on 09/01/2017
Ed Sheeran was recently given a road safety warning for his lyrics "driving at 90 down those country lanes".

Ed Sheeran: 'Love Yourself would never have been released if Bieber didn't pick it up'

Posted on 10/01/2017
The Brit also co-wrote the pop star's Cold Water hit with Major Lazer.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[PHOTOS] 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

All photo albums

Facebook