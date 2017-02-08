Ed Sheeran: 'Russell Crowe and I love getting drunk together'

Ed Sheeran
Posted by Cover Media on February 8, 2017
The pair are believed to have first met in February, 2015, when Gladiator star Russell presented Ed with the British Album of the Year gong at the BRIT Awards.

Ed Sheeran has formed an unlikely friendship with Hollywood star Russell Crowe, with the pair frequently going out drinking together.

And as he spoke to Australian radio DJ Kent 'Smallzy' Small on Tuesday night (07Feb17), Ed admitted he and the 52-year-old actor often hit the town together.

"I've started hanging out with Russell Crowe because he loves getting drunk and I love getting drunk," Ed, 25, revealed. "We don't get anything from each other, other than just a night out.

"We get an enjoyment of hanging out rather... There is no boost in either of our careers from our association."

After accepting his BRITs gong from Russell, Ed admitted to press backstage that he was overwhelmed to have been given the opportunity to meet the Hollywood heavyweight, laughing: "I really wanted to start quoting Gladiator!" He then did an impression of Russell in the Oscar-winning role.

The actor then attended one of Ed's concerts in Sydney, Australia, in December 2015, tweeting afterwards: "Loved @edsheeran in the rain! What a great gig!"

The father-of-two also made an appearance at Ed's performance in the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night as part of radio station NOVA's Red Room gigs.

Ed has been on the promo trail while Down Under, and was also interviewed by Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O earlier on Tuesday (07Feb17).

He opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn during the chat, admitting their romance is beginning to get serious.

"She lives three or four miles away from me, where I grew up, and we live together now," he said. "We just got cats!"

And, with St. Valentine's Day just around the corner, the singer/songwriter confessed he "feels pretty good about" the idea of spending the rest of his life with his girlfriend.

