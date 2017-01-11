Ed Sheeran's time-saving weightloss tip to shed the pounds

Share

Ed Sheeran found himself out of shape after he stopped touring and continued his diet of pizza and beer.

Ed Sheeran has found the secret to staying in shape, and it only takes ten minutes.

The 25-year-old singer has recently returned to the spotlight after a year-long hiatus with new songs Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, from his upcoming record, ÷ (divide).

It's not just a new sound the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker has returned with, as he has also overhauled his lifestyle and shed a reported three stone since his time away. The singer had gained weight after continuing his beer and pizza tour diet even when he wasn't on the road.

In an interview with Total Access on Signal 1 radio, he said: “I didn't realize how active I was on tour. My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape. I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, ‘All my clothes have shrunk’.”

But after sticking religiously to a ten minute high-intensity regime he was given by his 24-year-old athlete girlfriend, hockey player Cherry Seaborn, the singer has reportedly returned to a trim 11.5 stone. But the secret to his success, Ed explained, is to be absolutely consistent.

“I did ten minutes a day without fail — intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging. The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour," he revealed.

A ten minute a day workout to get slim will be music to many people's ears, and Ed certainly looked in shape during recent appearances at the BBC to promote his new tracks, which are set to bring the singer even more acclaim.

Shape Of You and Castle on the Hill both smashed the record for one-day streams on Spotify upon their release, with his fans delighted by the new material. And while there has been some criticism of the change in sound, the Photograph singer is unconcerned.

"I see a lot of people taking pops at me… they’ll have a pop as if I’m meant to care. And I don’t at all," he said.

