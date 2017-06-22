Ed Sheeran struggled to keep MBE news secret

Share

Ed Sheeran wishes his grandad was alive to hear about his MBE news.

Ed Sheeran had difficulties keeping his mouth shut after learning he was going to receive an MBE.

The Sing hitmaker was recently made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honors list for his services to music and charity.

Speaking about the honor for the first time, Ed revealed during a chat on radio station Capital FM that he isn't good with secrets, so keeping the news quiet for six weeks was more than a challenge.

"My manager told me probably about six weeks ago. I have a big mouth - I can't keep a secret. It's known. So it's been quite difficult to keep it a secret," he said, after joking that MBE stands for "massive b**lend though".

"It's one of things that it's either like the biggest honor you can get or some people don't, some people turn them down! But I'm someone that really appreciates it," he continued, adding that his family are overjoyed about his honor.

However, when speaking on U.K. TV show Lorraine, he admits it was a shame his late grandad wasn't around to hear about the news.

"My grandad was a huge royalist... you know like the painted plates of all the Royal family, he loves all of that. And he passed away a couple of years ago, so as soon as I got it (the MBE), I wished my grandad had seen that. For me, it’s a thing to share with my family and friends. Rather than a thing for me, it’s a thing that we can all enjoy together.“

The 26-year-old is gearing up to headline Britain's Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (25Jun17) and said he had given all his tickets away to friends, family, school mates and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn's family.

His neighbors David and Victoria Beckham, who he became friends with in New York, are also expected to both attend the world-famous music event.

