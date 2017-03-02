Ed Sheeran: 'Taylor Swift won't release new music until year end'

Share

Ed Sheeran used to have a hit list of reporters who wrote negative press about him at the beginning of his career.

Taylor Swift isn't planning to release any new music until the end of the year, according to her close friend Ed Sheeran.

The 27-year-old singer's last album 1989, hit shelves in 2014, and in 2016 she released a single with Zayn Malik, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

While Taylor previously revealed she won't be doing any live shows this year, after her one gig at a pre-Superbowl party last month (Feb17), Ed has now told the BBC he doesn't have to worry about competing with his pal in the charts until around Christmas time.

"I think this year is going to be the high point," Ed said. "I have a feeling about it. Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year - people like Beyonce and The Weekend and Bruno Mars.

"Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year - Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records. So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."

Ed is gearing up to release his new album ÷ (Divide) on Friday (03Mar17). He has certainly come a long way since he first hit the scene, and no longer worries so much when he gets negative press.

"(I read) all of it (my press)," he said. "At the beginning I got a bit upset, but you can't sell 22 million albums, then read a review by one person and be like, 'No-one likes me'.

"But I used to have a hit list. I remembered the people who didn't help, and then if they asked: 'Do you want to go on the cover of our magazine?' I'd be like: 'Hell, no.' The list doesn't really exist any more. It was just in the very early stage of my career."

Among Ed's new offerings are hit singles Castle on the Hill and Shape of You. Asked in the interview how he expects fans to relate to him now he can actually afford to live in a castle on the hill, Ed replied: "It doesn't matter how relevant they are.

"My song Don't isn't very relevant to my fans. They aren't going to 'four cities on two planes on the same day'. But the truth of the song is the frustration and anger (of being cheated on). Everyone can relate to that. So the key is truth. Just be honest."

