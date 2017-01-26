Edgar Ramirez saved by a goat during on set landslide

Share

Edgar Ramirez ensured the crew always had an anti-venom kit on hand during the filming of Gold in Thailand, as he was concerned about the close proximity of cobra snakes.

Edgar Ramirez credits a goat for saving him from injury during a landslide on the set of Gold.

The Stephen Gaghan-directed crime adventure stars Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells, an unlucky businessman who teams up with Michael Acosta, as played by Edgar, in order to try and find gold deep in the uncharted jungles of Indonesia.

The principal photography on the movie took place in Thailand, and while the Venezuelan actor was excited to film in the jungle, he claims to have seriously feared for his life at one point.

"We were shooting in this bungalow, this elevated bungalow built on sticks over the water because the river always rises and then suddenly we (heard) this rumbling. But very weird rumbling, I've never heard anything like it," he said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (25Jan17).

"And then suddenly we look out and the whole Thai crew sort of screamed... But it felt like (they were saying), 'Run for your life!' or something like that, and then the rumbling was getting closer and closer, and in the end we just jumped out of the hut, and it was a landslide - I've never seen anything like it."

The actor and his castmates didn't hesitate to jump out of the house when they realized they were within range of the rapidly moving debris. And somewhat luckily for Edgar, it so happened that a goat was there to help cushion his fall.

"We jumped out of the hut and I landed on a goat," he laughed. "I swear it's true, I'm not kidding! The goat survived, no goats were harmed. I thank the goat, it saved my life."

The 39-year-old added that filming Gold was a total adventure in that they didn't know what type of wildlife they may encounter each day. Though he was particularly concerned about neighboring cobra snake pits and ensured the crew had an anti-venom kit with them wherever they ventured.

"Every day on set shooting Gold was like playing Jumanji. It was like roll the dice and see what's in store," he shared. "It informed the characters... I loved being there, I'm not being precious, I come from Venezuela, we have jungles there, and they're very crazy as well, but this was a totally different level."

