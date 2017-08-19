  • Home
Elisabeth Moss content with ‘boring’ personal life

Posted by Cover Media on August 19, 2017 at 11:30 am
Actress Elisabeth Moss refuses to censor herself, especially when it comes to voicing opinions in front of men.

Elisabeth Moss is content on her own and prefers to have a “boring” personal life.

The actress launched her career in 1990 and has gone on to win acclaim for her roles as Zoey Bartlet on The West Wing, secretary-turned-copywriter Peggy Olson on Mad Men and Detective Robin Griffin in miniseries Top of the Lake.

As Elisabeth has such a busy filming schedule, she likes nothing more than to be on her own when off-duty.

“I'm so boring, honestly. I'm quite the loner. I mean, I like people... I do have friends, but I enjoy spending my time alone,” she told U.K. Marie Claire magazine. “Part of the reason is because I spend 12 to 16 hours a day on set with 100 people and I've been doing that for years. When I'm done with work, I go home, I shower and have a glass of wine and a little dinner by myself. I'm very content.”

When it comes to her projects, the 35-year-old tends to portray strong female figures, and is currently starring as Offred in the dystopian Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. From playing such varied and diverse roles, Elisabeth has learned to feel confident in voicing her own opinions.

“I have a bit of a personal rule that, I'd I'm scared to say something – especially to a man – I should probably say it. Once you try it a couple of times and realise that nobody hates you and that they actually have more respect for you, it becomes easier to have a voice and speak up for your opinions,” she said.

Though it has been a couple of years since Mad Men wrapped, the actress still gets great joy when she sees women dressed up as Peggy at Halloween parties. And she also loves seeing the famous Internet meme of a cool and confident Peggy walking out of the agency office in the 2015 finale.

“It's something I never anticipated or intended, but I mean, I loved that,” she shared. “It was so cool.”

