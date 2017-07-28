Elizabeth Hurley and David Foster dating - report

Elizabeth Hurley and David Foster dating - report
Elizabeth Hurley
Posted by Cover Media on July 28, 2017 at 4:00 am
The rumored couple has been friends for several years.

Elizabeth Hurley is reportedly dating songwriter and composer David Foster.

The celebrated music producer split from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, the mother of models Bella, Gigi and Anwar Hadid, in December, 2015, and he has now reportedly moved on to a relationship with actress and model Hurley.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Elizabeth and David have been in each other's lives for several years and their friendship recently turned romantic, and now he's introducing her to his friends and family.

A source tells the outlet, "Liz has been close to David and his daughters and knows the family well. She met all of David's close friends in Europe this week. They are having fun..."

After his split from Hadid, Foster was linked to Christie Brinkley and singer/actress Katharine McPhee, and back in February (17), Foster, who has been married four times, opened up about his reputation for jumping from one relationship to another.

"I tend to go from marriage to marriage - leaving one wife for another," he told Vanity Fair magazine. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth dated actor Hugh Grant for 13 years before they split in 2000. She shares a son with American businessman Steve Bing and was previously married to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar until 2011. Hurley was also engaged to retired Australian cricketer Shane Warne, but the relationship ended in 2013.

© Cover Media

