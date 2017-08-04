Elizabeth Olsen couldn't stop laughing during first aerial stunt

Share

Actress Elizabeth Olsen has spoken honestly about how she wants to receive more opportunities from brands.

Elizabeth Olsen got the giggles while she was filming her first aerial stunt for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The actress rose to fame with her performances in films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene and Liberal Arts, and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she played the character of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the 2015 sequel to The Avengers.

Portraying Scarlet Witch required Elizabeth to do some dynamic movies, and she admits that she wasn't super professional the first time she did aerial work.

"I don't like adrenaline rushes," she said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (03Aug17), going on to explain that she doesn't mind being on wires. "I couldn't stop laughing the first time they did a pull with me, for about 20 minutes, because what happened to my stomach was completely uncontrollable."

For her latest role, the 28-year-old teams with her Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner in Taylor Sheridan's directorial debut Wind River. The star plays an FBI agent who works with a veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a rugged Native American reservation, and she reveals that the entire shoot was dependent on the weather.

"We would get lucky when we would have a blizzard, we would be really excited. What was frustrating was when we didn't have snow because we would be riding snow mobiles in most of the movie, and you can't ride a snow mobile when there's no snow," Elizabeth shared.

Meanwhile, host Stephen also asked the blonde beauty about her recent admission that she joined Instagram earlier this year because she wanted to receive more opportunities from brands. And though she hasn't landed a major campaign just yet, Elizabeth is open to representing just about anything.

"I'm selling out, guys. I'll sell anything. I'm like on the market. I’d love to sell a lifestyle," she laughed.

