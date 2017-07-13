Elizabeth Olsen wows in tuxedo-style outfit at 2017 ESPY Awards

Share

Elizabeth Olsen looked super chic in a Saint Laurent romper at the 2017 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night (12Jul17).

Elizabeth Olsen turned heads in a chic tuxedo-style romper at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

The actress attended the sports-related prizegiving ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (12Jul17), where she took to the stage with her Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner to present the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Amidst a sea of women wearing flowing gowns, Elizabeth stood out in her black Saint Laurent number, which featured sleeves and strong lapels. The 28-year-old accented her outfit with Sophia Webster's black Coco Crystal pumps with sparkly heels.

Jeremy also got dressed up for the bash, sporting a navy blue velvet blazer, matching shirt, black trousers and a bow tie.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn opted for a short outfit too, stepping out onto the red carpet in a black sequinned Monique Lhuillier minidress with feather detailing on the skirt. The sportswoman complemented her stylish look by sweeping her blonde hair up into a high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of Sophia Webster's Rosalind crystal-embellished satin sandals.

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama made her first major appearance since leaving the White House at the gala, where she honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Michelle looked very elegant in a black Cushnie et Ochs dress with cutouts across the bodice, which she paired with Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Olivia Culpo also dazzled at the event, where she showed her support for her NFL quarterback boyfriend Danny Amendola. The former Miss Universe chose to don a white gown from Mario Dice which featured pearl embellishment on the shoulders.

While the sports stars and celebrities mostly stepped up their game for the ESPYs, John Cena's wrestler fiance Nikki Bella opted for a more casual vibe. The WWE star wore a white crop top and black skirt, which put her Birdiebee branded underwear on display, as well as black high heel sandals.

© Cover Media