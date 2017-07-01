Elle Fanning cherishes notebook full of Jeff Bridges' sketches

Share

Actress Elle Fanning describes her appointment as a L'Oreal Paris spokesperson to be "pure magic".

Elle Fanning cherishes a notebook that Jeff Bridges once scrawled in.

The American actress has risen to be a superstar in recent years, emerging from her old sister Dakota Fanning's shadow to become a major Hollywood player.

Jeff was one of the first big actors Elle worked alongside, with the pair appearing in 2004's The Door in the Floor, and the blonde star has fond memories of the shoot.

"When I was four years old I filmed a movie with Jeff Bridges," she told Hello! magazine. "In between takes, we would draw in a special notebook together. One time we were both drawing people and I put a single line for my person's leg. Jeff explained to me how legs in real life have shape and aren't just straight lines. He told me I should draw two lines to make it look more realistic. To this day, I think I still have that notebook."

As well as her acting career, 19-year-old Elle also juggles modeling work.

She's previously posed for Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co., and most recently landed a beauty campaign with L'Oreal Paris.

"I was in a state of shock when I got the phone call that L'Oreal Paris wanted me to be one of their spokespersons," she admitted. "The feeling was overwhelming - excited is too small a word. With the thrill came a great sense of responsibility as well, as I have grown up admiring their photos and commercials featuring some of the world's most iconic women. To join the team is an honor - pure magic."

