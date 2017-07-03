Elle Fanning wows in pretty pink outfit at Miu Miu dinner

Share

Other stars in attendance included Alexa Chung, Milla Jovovich, and Gwendoline Christie.

Elle Fanning once again proved her style credentials at the Miu Miu cruise collection show on Sunday (02Jul17).

The blonde beauty channeled high fashion ballet chic as she attended the label's exclusive dinner party after its Paris Couture Week presentation, wearing a pretty pink sequin dress.

Her gown was given added edge thanks to a plunging, jeweled neckline, and Elle finished the outfit off with strappy heels, a sparkly headband and a fake tattoo of the fashion house's logo on her neck.

As for the 19-year-old's make-up, she opted for a fresh-faced look with natural cosmetics, which emphasized her youthful glow.

Elle was just one of a long list of stylish celebrities that turned out to take in Miu Miu's latest offerings.

Milla Jovovich also showed off feminine fashion at the event, wearing a frilled blue chiffon dress, with splashes of red over the chest. A pink clutch bag and stacked pink platform shoes added even more color to the finished look.

Model Doutzen Kroes went for more understated glamor and looked stylish in a calf-length pink dress and black shoes which featured a sparkly silver heel.

British star Alexa Chung, who recently launched her own eponymous label, opted for biker glam, adding a studded leather jacket to a silver sequin dress. She also showed off her flair for fashion with a pair of pointed tartan flats.

And Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie donned a cream dress with long sleeves, and bravely went for a no mascara look when it came to her make-up.

