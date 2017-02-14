Elle King was high on the Grammys red carpet

Share

Elle King ate some marijuana muffins before attending the music awards show.

Singer Elle King was "accidentally high" on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (12Feb17).

The Ex's and Oh's star has revealed she had eaten some marijuana muffins ahead of the Los Angeles ceremony and was feeling the effects during her red carpet interviews on Sunday.

Elle took to Instagram on Monday (13Feb17) to share a series of shots from her televised interviews and besides one snap, in which she is gazing off into the distance while the person next to her is being interviewed, she wrote, "Note to self. Don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF (as f**k).”

At the event, she wore a floral Teuta Matoshi Duriqi dress and matching Lirika Matoshi flower headband, and admitted her accessory may have been a mistake because she looked like the flower headband filter that users can select on Snapchat.

"Sometimes when you're accidentally high af (as f**k) from pot muffins, you don't realize you're A F**KING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you," she added.

The 27-year-old also shared a clip from an interview she gave on the red carpet and apologised for making it awkward by bringing up menstruation.

In the clip, the reporter asks, "What actually is different for girls? Why is it so much easier to get your heart broken when you're a boy?" and Elle replied, "Because guys have never had a period."

"This is what happens when you're accidentally rly (really) stoned at the Grammys," she joked in the caption. "You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys."

Elle, the daughter of funnyman Rob Schneider, was nominated for two Grammys for Ex's and Oh's but she came away empty handed.

