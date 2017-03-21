Ellen DeGeneres dislocates finger after 'falling' into door

Share

Ellen DeGeneres' left ring finger is currently taped to a splint.

Ellen DeGeneres dislocated her ring finger by falling into her front door after attending a party at the weekend (18-19Mar17).

The comedienne appeared for a taping of her chat show on Tuesday (21Mar17) with her left ring finger strapped to a splint, and she told her studio audience she sustained the injury when she was arriving home from a dinner party with her wife Portia de Rossi and awkwardly fell into the door.

"The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step," she explained. "I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger because I knew something was wrong."

She shared a picture of her finger, showing the tip bent up at an awkward angle and recalled how she went to the emergency room at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and was treated by a nurse named Tammy.

"I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was," she joked. "I was in incredible pain and Tammy said, 'Do you want a shot?' And I said, 'No, I had two glasses of wine, that's what got me into this mess in the first place, Tammy.' She meant a shot to numb my finger."

Ellen recalled cursing profusely after being given the shot, which left her with a burning sensation, and she left the hospital after her finger was snapped back into place and taped up.

She realized her "hard weekend" was nothing compared to other patients' when her story was trumped by a man waiting in the emergency room who asked for a selfie.

"He goes, 'I hope you're going to be OK.' And I said, 'I just dislocated my finger. What happened to you?' And he goes, 'I got hit by a bus,'" she said. "He won the story."

